JPSO: Robbery attempt gone wrong led to fatal shooting

IMAGE: Matthew Hinton

MARRERO – A gun sale gone wrong resulted in a man being shot and killed outside of a West Bank convenience store Wednesday afternoon.

Victor Vega and Larry Gillard met in the parking lot of the store in the 6500 block of Lapalco Boulevard to complete a gun sale that started online, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said.

While the men sat in Vega’s car, investigators said, Gillard pulled out another gun tried to rob Vega of his money and gun. The men fought inside the vehicle and opened fire on each other, investigators said.

Both men got out of the car and Gillard attempted to run away but collapsed and died nearby.

Deputies said Vega waited at the scene and has cooperated with the investigation. He was released Wednesday night without being booked, the JPSO said.

Authorities said the investigation will be forwarded to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s office for review.

© 2017 WWL-TV