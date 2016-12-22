JPSO searching for sexual assault, burglary suspect

(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

METAIRIE, La. -- Police are searching for the man who forced his way inside a woman's home then sexually assaulted and robbed her.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, a woman had just returned to her home on Roberta Street around 7 p.m. on Oct. 7 when the unidentified man approached her with a gun in his hand. The armed man forced his way into her home and sexually assaulted her. Police said he then stole some of the woman's property and fled down Roberta Street towards Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Police described the wanted man as a black male, around 35-to-36 years old. he is about 6 feet tall and weighs around 150-160 lbs with a skinny build and dark complexion. Police say he was freshly shaven and has a distinctly crossed right eye.

He was wearing a black hat with a "NY" across the front (possibly New York Yankees), a white t-shirt, dark blue jeans, white tennis shoes and was armed with a handgun.

If you have any information regarding this sexual assault and burglary, contact JPSO Detective Gerald Young or Lt. Curtis Matthews at 504-362-5264 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.

(© 2016 WWL)