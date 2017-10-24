JPSO: Shooter was looking for girlfriend's son's bully when he wounded 4-year-old girl

(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

JEFFERSON PARISH -- Three people were arrested in connection with the shooting that wounded a four-year-old girl in Terrytown, according to Interim Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto.

According to police, Raven Roach, 35, ordered her boyfriend to fire his gun into the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Fair Place because she thought someone who had been bullying her son was there.

The boyfriend, 29-year-old Rodney Bridgewater, instead shot a 4-year-old girl in the leg.

Bridgewater, Roach and another woman, 20-year-old Delaceia Clifton, were all arrested in connection with the shooting.

Bridgewater was booked with attempted first-degree murder, Roach was booked with principal to attempted first-degree murder and Clifton was booked with false swearing, for allegedly lying to detectives to try and protect Bridgewater.

Lopinto held up a photo of the girl’s bloody flip-flop during the press conference, saying this should be a wakeup call for the community.

"We need to wake up. Just wake up," Lopinto said. "We have too many instances that are occurring out here that we don’t need."

