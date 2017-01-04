JPSO: Suspect named in Harvey homicide case

Charles Johnson, 23, wanted in connection with a fatal shooting. Photo courtesy JPSO.

HARVEY, La. -- Authorities are looking for a Gretna man Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting last November.

On November 18, JPSO detectives said Charles Johnson, 23, was involved in the murder of 31-year-old Alfred Hill.

Shortly before noon, authorities said Hill was found in the back of an apartment complex in the 4200 block of Lac Couture Drive with a gunshot wound to the head.

MORE: Man shot, killed outside Harvey apartment complex

JPSO authorities said they have also arrested two others they believe are connected to the shooting.

Michael Adams, 32, was booked with first-degree murder and felony possession of a firearm. Jerryco Johnson, 21, has been booked with principal to first-degree murder.

Authorities did not release a motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information about Johnson is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

(© 2017 WWL)