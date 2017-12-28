JPSO: Woman reported missing from Metairie

(Photo: Photo via JPSO)

METAIRIE, La. -- Deputies are looking for a missing woman who reportedly suffers from mental and physical illnesses.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said 63-year-old Janet Celeste was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the 1100 block of North Upland Street. Deputies said she left that home sometime between then and 9 a.m. Thursday.

Officials said they do not believe Celeste is a victim of foul play, and reportedly is in need of a number of prescription medications.

Anyone with information about Janet Celeste is asked to call the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office at (504) 227-1400.

