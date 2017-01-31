JPSO: Woman shot after reported road rage incident

METAIRIE, La. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured Tuesday night.

The incident happened near the corner of Veterans and Bonnabel boulevards.

Authorities said the 23-year-old woman said she shot as a result of a road rage incident with a man driving a Jeep Liberty. Deputies said she told them she and her boyfriend were riding in a Toyota Corolla near the Bonnabel and I-10 exit, when the driver of the Jeep started following them and yelling at them. As they were approaching Veterans, the driver of the Jeep fired one shot at their car as he was turning on Veterans Boulevard, officials said.

The woman was shot under the arm, but is expected to live, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

(© 2017 WWL)