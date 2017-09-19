JPSO's PIO John Fortunato resigns amid rumors he will run for Sheriff

HARVEY, La.- Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto announced Tuesday that John Fortunato, one of the department's public information officers, has resigned.

"Public information officer is a demanding job and important to the operations of the JPSO. Johnny has served this department for many years and we're grateful. We wish him well," Lopinto said in a statement Tuesday.

The move comes after rumors that Fortunato would seek to run for Sheriff. Eyewitness News contacted Fortunato asking him to address those rumors Monday. He said that a press conference would be held Tuesday.

Lopinto took over as Jefferson Parish Sheriff after Newell Normand retired to take a position with WWL Radio. Lopinto has already said he will be running for Sheriff in the next election.

© 2017 WWL-TV