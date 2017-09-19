JPSO's PIO John Fortunato retires, says he'll run for sheriff

HARVEY, La.- Longtime Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office public information officer John Fortunato says he has retired from the force and will run for sheriff, according to a report in The New Orleans Advocate.

Earlier in the day, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto announced Tuesday that John Fortunato, one of the department's public information officers, has resigned.

Fortunato told The Advocate that he would likely make a formal announcement about running for sheriff later Tuesday.

Lopinto is currently serving as sheriff after the retirement of former Sheriff Newell Normand.

"Public information officer is a demanding job and important to the operations of the JPSO. Johnny has served this department for many years and we're grateful. We wish him well," Lopinto said in a statement Tuesday.

The move comes after rumors that Fortunato would seek to run for Sheriff. Eyewitness News contacted Fortunato asking him to address those rumors Monday. He said that a press conference would be held Tuesday.

Lopinto took over as Jefferson Parish Sheriff after Newell Normand retired to take a position with WWL Radio. Lopinto has already said he will be running for Sheriff in the next election.

© 2017 WWL-TV