Judge bars testimony about false statements made on the scene of Joe McKnight shooting

Ronald Gasser's defense attorneys, Gerard Archer, left, and Matthew Goetz break for lunch at the Jefferson Parish Government Center in Gretna, La. on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018.

The judge in the Ronald Gasser trial has barred testimony by the lead detective about rumors and false statements made about the killing on the scene of the Joe McKnight shooting on Dec. 1, 2016.

Judge Ellen Shirer Kovach sided with the defense, which objected to remarks from Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Detective Donald Zanotelli about what he heard when he arrived at Behrman Highway and Holmes Boulevard that afternoon.

The jurors left the courtroom and defense attorney Matthew Goetz argued that demonstrably false claims about Ronald Gasser standing over McKnight’s body and shooting him while shouting support for Donald Trump were prejudicial to his client.

Assistant District Attorney Shannon Swaim argued that leaving out the substance of what Zanotelli was told at the scene could confuse the jury, which could be instructed to discount any false rumors that were recounted.

“I just don’t see it,” she said of the potential harm.

Swaim noted police have said the rumor mongering at the scene slowed down the investigation, which is relevant to the trial.

Goetz, however, said any value of the false statements paled in comparison to how Gasser would potentially suffer in the eyes of the jury.

Getting into “highly prejudicial” statements, he argued, is not necessary.

Kovach ultimately decided in favor of the defense's objection, concluding that Zanotelli should be able to tell the jury how he went about conducting his investigation without relating everything he was initially told by witnesses.

Gasser, 56, is arguing he shot McKnight, a former NFL player and local high school standout, in self defense.

He will go to prison for the rest of his life if convicted as charged of second-degree murder, though he can also be found guilty of lesser charges.

Gasser shot McKnight after of an argument that began as he and McKnight drove across the Crescent City Connection.

