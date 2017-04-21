Judge: Dexter Allen showed 'no remorse,' sentenced to life in jail

Dexter Allen, convicted of killed a father and son in their Metairie home.

GRETNA, La. – The man convicted of gunning down a Metairie father and son inside their home two years ago was sentenced to life in prison Friday.

Judge Raymond Steib told Dexter Allen he showed no emotion other than anger during his trial and said he saw "no remorse."

Allen's sentence came without the benefit of parole.

Allen was convicted of second-degree murder and 19 counts of simple burglary in the shooting deaths of David and Nicholas Pence, who were gunned down in the living room of their Metairie home late April 22, 2015.

Allen told his family he loved them as he was escorted from the courtroom after his sentence was handed down.

