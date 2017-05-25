Judge: Prior road-rage arrest can be used against shooter in Joe McKnight murder trial

GRETNA – A Jefferson Parish judge will allow Ronald Gasser’s arrest in a decade-old road rage incident to be admitted in his trial for the shooting death of former NFL player Joe McKnight.

Judge Ellen Shirer Kovach granted the prosecution’s request Thursday morning over objections from Gasser’s attorneys, who said it happened too long ago to be relevant and that Gasser was never prosecuted.

Prosecutors said the incident, which happened at the same intersection where McKnight was gunned down, showed a history of aggression on Gasser’s part.

In the 2006 incident, a 51-year-old Marrero man called 911 to report that a "male subject was driving a red pick-up truck unsafely on Holiday Drive," according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The man also called a number on the side of truck to report that the truck was being driven unsafely.

"When the victim called the phone number, an individual, later identified as Ronald Gasser, told the victim he was the one driving the red pickup truck. A verbal altercation began between the victim and Gasser at that time," the Sheriff's Office has said.

The man pulled in a gas station and was filling his vehicle when Gasser "who had followed him into the station, confronted him and began to strike him with a closed fist several times,” Sheriff’s Office records show.

The victim then reported Gasser drove away from the gas station, at which time he called 911, the Sheriff's Office said.

Later Gasser was issued a misdemeanor summons for simple battery. The charge of simple battery was later dismissed.

Last year, Gasser admitted to fatally shooting McKnight during a road-rage incident that ended at the same intersection. He was later arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

No trial date has been set in this case.

