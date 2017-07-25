Kenner cabbies say they need level playing field with Uber, Lyft

Kenner cabbies outside of court in Gretna Tuesday.

KENNER - Cab drivers in Kenner say they want Uber and Lyft drivers to play by the same set of rules they have to follow and they have taken their concerns to court.

Meanwhile the city of Kenner says it doesn’t have the financial resources to enforce the rules for ride-sharing services.



Several cabbies and their legal team were in court in Gretna Tuesday, saying that it is unfair that they have to have an occupational license to operate in the city of Kenner and at the airport, while the ride-sharing services do not.



Kenner city officials said that a small code enforcement staff and a modest city budget would prevent them from vigorously enforcing the rule.



The cabbies suggested that check points could be set up.



An attorney for the cabbies said that the requirement for an occupational license for the drivers but not for Uber and Lyft drivers put the taxi drivers on an unlevel playing field.



“They’re getting a free ride,” he said.



The cabbies indicated they would appeal if the judge does not rule in their favor.

