Kenner Fire Chief placed on leave pending investigation

KENNER, La. – Kenner Fire Chief John Hellmers has been placed on administrative leave Wednesday pending an investigation, according to city officials.

Chief Administrative Officer Deborah Foshee said until the investigation is completed, the city would not comment on what it is about.

Ryan Bergeron, a 16-year veteran of the Kenner Fire Department, has been named Interim Fire Chief.

