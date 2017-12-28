Kenner Police: accidental shooting actually a homicide

(Photo: Kenner Police Department)

KENNER, LA. (WWL-TV) - Investigators say a reported accidental shooting in Kenner on Christmas Eve has been ruled a homicide, and the victim’s girlfriend has been arrested.

According to the Kenner Police Department, 29-year-old Dominique Kendra Wix has been booked on charges of manslaughter in the shooting death of 25-year-old Akoya Skeith.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Clemson Place just after midnight on Christmas Eve. Wix originally told police that Skeith was removing a gun from his waistband when it discharged.

Skeith was transported to University Hospital where he later died.

On Dec. 26, the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy and determined that Skeith did not fire the handgun. The coroner’s office said the bullet entered the lower left side of Skeith’s abdomen and exited three inches higher from his right torso.

“It was determined at autopsy that the location of the gunshot wound, the trajectory of the projectile, and the lack of marks from discharging a firearm at close range, that Skeith did not fire the weapon,” Kenner police say.

Detectives confronted Wix about the autopsy results and they say she admitted to lying about the initial account of the shooting. Wix said that she was with Skeith when he made an aggressive move toward her. She said she was frightened and grabbed a handgun and shot Skeith.

Police say Wix later said the couple was not having an argument and she only pointed the gun at Skeith in a “playing” manner, contradicting her earlier statement about being frightened.

Wix was arrested and remained in Kenner Police custody. No bond has been set at the time of this post.

Anyone with information about Skeith, Wix or this shooting is asked to contact the Kenner Police detectives Nick Engler at (504) 712-2410 or Kathleen Fronczak at (504) 712-2316.

© 2017 WWL-TV