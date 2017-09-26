Low water pressure today for much of JP west bank

Water Faucet (Photo: USA TODAY)

An emergency repair needed on a water main will cause low water pressure on the west bank of Jefferson Parish, east of the Harvey Canal today from approximately 1 pm until 10 pm, according to Jefferson Parish officials.

The lower pressure is due to an emergency repair of a 36 inch water main at the Cousins Canal crossing on Lapalco Blvd near Alex Kornman Blvd. This repair is expected to take less than 12 hours to complete; however, if unforeseen difficulties arise during the repair process, the repair may take an additional 2 days.

