Lower Jefferson bracing for 13th tropical system in 25 years

Lafitte sandbags

LAFITTE – Workers in the town of Lafitte at the lower end of Jefferson Parish were racing to put large rock bags on the end of their "in-progress" concrete levee as the area braces for its 13th tropical system in the last 25 years.



Lafitte had no immediate plans to ask for an evacuation as of Tuesday evening, but that could change, Mayor Tim Kerner said.



“Best case we end up with a little water and we did all of this for nothing,” he said. “Worst case, we’ll ask for voluntary evacuation tomorrow.”



The concrete levee is not yet finished and the rock bags are adding to the buffer, but Kerner said major plans are underway to finish the project and the funding is there to complete it in the next few years.



“I think there’s a bright future,” he said. “This is a resilient community. They bounce back time and time again.”

© 2017 WWL-TV