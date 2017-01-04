Macy's, Sears, K-mart closing local branches

Photo courtesy of Google Maps (Photo: Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

NEW ORLEANS – Macy’s, Sears and K-Mart will all shutter some of their Louisiana locations in 2017.

According to a press release, the Macy’s located in the Esplanade Mall will close by the end of the year. The closure is part of a larger effort by the retailer to “streamline its store portfolio, intensify cost efficiency efforts and execute its real estate strategy.”

Sixty-eight more stores included in the widespread closure were identified in the release.

“The significant restructuring of the Macy’s, Inc. operations to focus resources on strategic priorities, improve organizational agility and reduce expense,” a release from the company said. “The closure of 68 stores and the reorganization of the field structure that supports the remaining stores, reinforcing the strategy of fewer stores with better customer experience.”

The store employs 101 people locally.

Sears announced on Jan. 4 that they will close 78 K-Mart stores and 26 Sears stores nationwide this Spring, including the K-Mart in the Elmwood Shopping Center as well as the Sears in Gretna.

"The decision to close stores is a difficult, but necessary step as we take actions to strengthen the Company’s

operations and fund its transformation," a release from Sears Holdings sid. "Many of these stores have struggled with their financial performance for years and we have kept them open to maintain local jobs and in the hopes that they would turn around. But in order to meet our objective of returning to profitability, we have to make tough decisions..."

No official date has been given for any of the closures.

