Gasser faces arraignment Monday in McKnight shooting

GRETNA, La. -- The man accused of murdering former NFL player Joe McKnight faces arraignment in only a few days.

According to Jefferson Parish court records, Ronald Gasser's arraignment is set for Monday, Feb. 6. A Jefferson Parish grand jury indicted Gasser with a second-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of McKnight during a road rage incident in December. He was first booked with manslaughter.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand praised the decision of the grand jury and also gave some possible insight as to why the charge was upgraded.

"Immediately after charging Gasser with manslaughter, he gave us an additional statement in a custodial environment," Normand said. "From that day forward, we started working with the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office in collecting additional evidence as well as information to include interviews, re-interviews, re-evaluation of the crime scene, and a re-enactment of the scene."

Legal experts said the difference in charges comes down to intent.

"You get to a second-degree murder charge by the perpetrator having a specific intent to kill," said WWL-TV Legal Analyst Chick Foret. "In the grand jury's opinion and in the prosecutors' opinion, Ronald Gasser had a specific intent to kill Joe McKnight when he fired the weapon."

Normand also lashed out at critics upset that Gasser wasn't arrested until four days after the shooting, saying that the delay in his arrest laid the groundwork for this indictment.

Gasser admitted to fatally shooting McKnight on Dec. 1, 2016, but claims the shooting was in self defense.

