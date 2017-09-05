Man dead after gunfire erupts in Avondale

AVONDALE -- One man was found dead after gunfire erupted in Avondale Tuesday morning.

According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies responded to reports of shots fired around 8:02 a.m. in the 200 block of Church Street. When they arrived on the scene, deputies found a man who had been shot multiple times in the backyard. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

“There is no suspect or motive information available at this time,” JPSO Lieutenant Jason Rivarde said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the JPSO Homicide Division at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

