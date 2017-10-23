Man dead, woman in critical condition after double shooting in Marrero, JPSO says

MARRERO – One man is dead and a woman is injured after a double shooting in Marrero on Monday night, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting took place at 6100 2nd Avenue around 8:40 p.m.

The woman who was injured in the shooting has been taken to University Hospital where she is currently in critical condition, the sheriff's office says. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Additional information has not been released at this time.

