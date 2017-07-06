Man fatally shot in Harvey, dies at hospital

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

JEFFERSON PARISH -- A man died in the hospital after being shot in Harvey.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred somewhere on Alex Kornman Boulevard. Investigators are working to determine a more exact location.

The victim was taken to West Jefferson Hospital where he died.

The report came in from police at 6:46 p.m. on July 6.

No further information is currently available.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

