Man fatally shot in Harvey, dies at hospital

JEFFERSON PARISH -- A man died in the hospital after being shot in Harvey.
According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred somewhere on Alex Kornman Boulevard. Investigators are working to determine a more exact location.
The victim was taken to West Jefferson Hospital where he died.
The report came in from police at 6:46 p.m. on July 6.
No further information is currently available.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.
