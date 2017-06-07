Man killed after scooter struck by SUV in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. -- The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a traffic fatality in Metairie that happened Wednesday morning.

It occurred at the intersection of David Drive and Trenton Street.

Deputies say when they arrived at the scene, they found a Toyota 4Runner SUV and small motor scooter had collided at the intersection. The driver of the motor scooter was found on the ground and was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Deputies say the victim is a 22-year-old man from Metairie. The owner of the 4Runner is a female from Metairie and was not hurt.

So far, no word on if charges will be brought in the case, and the Jefferson Parish Traffic Division is conducting an investigation into the crash.

© 2017 WWL-TV