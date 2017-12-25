Man last seen at Harvey home on Christmas Eve found

HARVEY, LA. - UPDATE: The sheriff's office says Gary Neathamer has been found unharmed and has been reunited with his family.

Deputies in Jefferson Parish are asking for the public’s help to find a man who was last seen at a family member’s home in Harvey on Christmas Eve.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Gary Neathamer was last seen in the 2500 block of Orbit Court around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Neathamer is described as a white male, 5’ tall, weighing about 240 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

“Neathamer suffers from mental and physical disabilities which complicate the situation and make his return more difficult,” a statement from JPSO said. “He is not believed to be the victim of foul play.”

Anyone with information about Neathamer is asked to contact the JPSO Missing Persons Section by calling 911 within the parish or 504-227-1400.

© 2017 WWL-TV