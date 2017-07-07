Man shot in the face in Kenner, won't tell police how it happened

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

KENNER -- Police are investigating a shooting in Kenner, but reportedly aren't getting any information from the victim.

According to the Kenner Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of Georgia Avenue around 1 p.m. on July 7. When they arrived they found a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the face. Police say the man was alert, but refused to cooperate with police and provide details about the shooting.

Officers followed the trail of blood, leading them to the 4200 block of Florida Avenue where they believe the shooting occurred.

The victim was taken to the hospital. No information was released on his condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Kenner Police Detective Devin Diedling at 504-712-2304 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV