Man shot, killed in Kenner Saturday night, police say

KENNER, La. -- One man is dead after a Saturday night shooting in Kenner.

It happened just before 11 p.m., near the corner of 6th and Compromise Street.

Kenner Police said an off-duty officer was working at a Sweet 16 party nearby when he was made aware of a possible disturbance at 6th and Compromise streets.

While the officer was investigating the complaint, police said shots rang out.

Officials said 18-year-old Jontrell Wells, a Kenner resident, was given CPR, but later died at University Medical Center.

A suspect or motive has not been released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV