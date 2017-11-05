Man shot, killed in Kenner Saturday night, police say

KENNER, La. -- One man is dead after a Saturday night shooting in Kenner.
It happened just before 11 p.m., near the corner of 6th and Compromise Street.
Kenner Police said an off-duty officer was working at a Sweet 16 party nearby when he was made aware of a possible disturbance at 6th and Compromise streets.
While the officer was investigating the complaint, police said shots rang out.
Officials said 18-year-old Jontrell Wells, a Kenner resident, was given CPR, but later died at University Medical Center.
A suspect or motive has not been released.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
© 2017 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs