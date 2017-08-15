Man wanted after Kenner bank robbery arrested in Oklahoma

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Federal investigators say a man wanted for an armed robbery at a Chase Bank in Kenner earlier this month has been arrested.

According to the FBI New Orleans Division, Dillon Arnez Davis, 24, was taken into custody on Thursday, Aug. 10, in Langston, Oklahoma. FBI agents with the New Orleans Violent Crimes Task Force tracked Davis to the state where he was arrested by Langston University Police.

Davis was named a suspect in the bank robbery investigation earlier this month. Investigators believe Davis walked into the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money.

Anyone with information about the bank robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 504-816-3000 or the Kenner Police Department.

