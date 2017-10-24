Man wounded after shootout in Kenner, police say

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

Police say one man is in “guarded condition” after a shooting on Clemson Place in Kenner Monday night.

According to the Kenner Police Department, multiple 911 calls reported that someone was shooting a gun on Duke Drive or Clemson Place after 7 p.m. Monday.

Officers arriving at the scene found a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdominal area. Police also found a handgun nearby covered in blood. The man was transported to University Hospital and was taken immediately to surgery. He is listed in “guarded condition” Tuesday.

Investigators say the man may have been involved in a fight with another man in the 200 block of Clemson Place. During the fight, the two men exchanged gunfire. Multiple casings were recovered on Clemson Place. The man then fled, jumped a fence and collapsed on Duke Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kenner Police Detective Bryan Weiter at 504-712-2333. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

