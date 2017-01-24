Armed man with mental illness shot, killed by Kenner police after lengthy standoff

KENNER, La. -- Kenner Police Department is investigating a standoff between Kenner Police officers and a mentally ill man armed with knives that ended with the man being fatally shot by a police officer.

Around 11:30 a.m. Monday (Jan. 23), police were called to a home at in the 300 block of Webster St. The call was for "assistance to the residence concerning an individual with a history of mental illness," said a statement from police.

When officers got to the scene, Armond Brown, 25, who lived at the home, was inside the residence and stopped his brother from going inside while armed with a knife.

"It was learned that Armond Brown was not taking his prescribed medications, had not bathed, had limited sleep and was talking about having spiritual powers," police said.

Around 4 p.m., and after police said they had tried multiple methods to end the standoff, Armond came out of the home and charged at police. He was armed with two knives and was shot.

"He advanced toward one of our police officers who again engaged him with a less lethal munition another officer deployed a taser and it didn’t stop him and when he got three feet from one of our officers, one of our SWAT members shot him," said Chief Michael Glaser.

Brown was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Glaser said Brown was well known to the department and police had been called to his home at 22 times since January 2016.

Kenner Police Chief Michael J. Glaser encourages anyone who witnessed this incident, to contact Kenner Police Sergeant Jeff Adams at (504) 712-2310.

