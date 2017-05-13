Metairie man shot, killed by deputies on I-10 in Alabama

NEW ORLEANS -- A Baldwin County deputy shot and killed a man from Metairie on I-10 in Alabama Friday night.

According to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Jonathan David Victor was shot by a deputy on May 12. He was flown to USA Medical Center in Mobile, where he died around 1 a.m. on May 13.

Police said they wouldn't release any more details today on the shooting today.

According to our partners at WKRG, Victor was involved in a traffic crash on I-10 near the Florida-Alabama State line. Sources told WKRG that when first responders tried to help Victor, he became combative.

First responders then called for police backup.

A law enforcement source told WKRG that the driver gestured towards police officers with an object in his hand and a deputy shot him.

There has been no word from police or witnesses on if Victor was armed.

© 2017 WWL-TV