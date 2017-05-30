MISSING: 1-year-old boy last seen in Marrero

Jaydon McMillion, 1, last seen in Marrero on May 29. (Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

MARRERO, La. -- Police are searching for a one-year-old boy last seen during during a Memorial Day party.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, 1-year-old Jaydon McMillon was at a family gathering on May 29 with his mother, Braneka Williams, but has not been seen since.

Williams called police around 6:57 a.m. on Tuesday morning after she and her family had searched for Jaydon overnight.

Williams told police she had a headache during the party and left Jaydon with her cousin, Jaquencia Hall, so that she could lay down. That was the last time she saw her son.

Williams stold police that she did not realize Jaydon was missing until 9 p.m. that night. That's when the family began searching for him in the area around Lincoln Avenue.

According to JPSO, detectives have searched the house, but were not able to find Jaydon. Neighbors and witnesses told police that they saw Jaquencia Hall, Williams' cousin, get into different vehicles with the 1-year-old.





Jacquencia Hall

"Although we do not suspect foul play at this time, we are concerned for the safety of the 1 year-old," a statement from JPSO read.

As of Tuesday afternoon, deputies are canvassing the area. Attempts to get in touch with Hall have been unsuccessful so far, according to JPSO.

Jaydon McMillion is described as a 1-year-old black male, about 3'0" tall and weighing about 40 lbs. He was wearing a red, white and blue pirate shirt and tan pants at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jaydon McMillion or Jaquencia Hall is asked to contact Missing Persons Detective Miguel Dukes at 504-364-5300 or CRIMESTOPPERS.

© 2017 WWL-TV