Missing Marrero 1-year-old found safe in New Orleans

Jaydon McMillion, 1, last seen in Marrero on May 29. (Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

NEW ORLEANS -- A 1-year-old boy missing since Memorial Day was found safe in New Orleans after the woman who took him allegedly overdosed on drugs.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, Jaydon McMillion was found by NOPD officers Tuesday night.

Police were called to help a woman who was apparently overdosing on drugs. That woman turned out to be Jaquencia Hall, Jaydon's mother's cousin, who was last seen with the 1-year-old on Monday night before they both disappeared.





Jacquencia Hall

Police say Jaydon is unharmed and has been reunited with his mother.

© 2017 WWL-TV