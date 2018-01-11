Motorcycle rider dies in crash on West Esplanade

METAIRIE -- A man died after crashing his motorcycle into the side of a car on West Esplanade, according to JPSO.
Police say the fatal crash occurred near a U-turn at the intersection of West Esplanade and Wade Drive around 6:57 p.m. on Jan. 11.
The unidentified motorcycle driver was ejected from his bike and died while enroute to the hospital. No citations were issued on the scene.
The crash is under investigation.
