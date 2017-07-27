WWL
Motorcyclist killed after pickup truck crashes into him while changing lanes

WWLTV 10:21 PM. CDT July 27, 2017

METAIRIE -- A pick-up truck switching lanes on I-10 crashed into a motorcycle, killing the rider.

According to Louisiana State Police, 64-year-old Steven Henthorn died in a traffic crash on I-10 West near Bonnabel Boulevard around 4 p.m. on July 27.

Police say Henthorn was riding in the center lane when 33-year-old Steven Torres shifted from the right lane, to the center and crashing into Henthorn.

Authorities say Henthorn was ejected from his motorcycle and was pronounced dead on the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation and criminal charges are pending, according to State Police.

