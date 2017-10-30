Multiple people hit by pepper spray during fight at Metairie Chuck E. Cheese

NEWARK, CA - JANUARY 16: A sign is posted in front of a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant on January 16, 2014 in Newark, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2014 Getty Images)

METAIRIE -- Police arrested a woman who allegedly used pepper spray during a fight inside the Chuck E. Cheese on Veterans Boulevard.

According to JPSO, the fight broke out around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29. A detail officer was on the scene and went to intervene when the unidentified woman pulled out pepper spray and sprayed it into the fray.

Multiple people were either hit or affected by the spray, but no one had to be taken to the hospital as a result.

One woman was arrested on the scene, but her identity and the charges against her were not immediately available.

