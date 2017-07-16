NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Investigators in Jefferson Parish say a burglar broke into a New Orleans Police officer’s personal vehicle and stole a police duty belt Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff Newell Normand reports that the burglary happened before 2:52 p.m. in the 3900 block of North I-10 Service Road in Metairie. The burglar shattered a window then was able to access the vehicle’s trunk.

Normand said the stolen duty belt included the officer’s duty weapon, Taser, baton, handcuffs, radio, flashlight and two loaded magazines.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact JPSO Burglary Division at 504-364-5300.

A spokesperson for New Orleans Police says the department is investigating the incident. NOPD will release more information Monday.

