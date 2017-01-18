Normand: Despite jump in homicide, overall JP crime lowest since '74

Sheriff Newell Normand

HARVEY, La. – Despite a hike in homicides in Jefferson Parish in 2016, overall crime was at a decades-long low, according to Sheriff Newell Normand.



The sheriff said the overall drop in crime has the parish at its lowest overall rate since 1974. That’s despite more than 40 homicides, most of which, he said, were solved. The total on killings was a 63 percent jump from 2015.



Normand said a troubling sign is that 9,000 of the approximately 13,000 reported crimes were thefts, a sign, he said, that something else is wrong.



“Theft is a good telltale sign that there are other ills in communities across the country that need to be addressed,” Normand said. “They are stealing for a purpose. Too often, that purpose is not for sustenance or life. Too often it’s for sustenance of an addicition.”



Normand said his officers do the best they can to serve the community, though there is always room for improvement. He said the average response time on emergency calls is just 5 minutes.

(© 2017 WWL)