Normand talks retirement, future of JPSO

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - One day after announcing that his retirement, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand talked about his decision.

Normand said the call from WWL radio caused a moment of reflection on where he was in his career.

“I’ve never been wrapped up into the trappings of the office,” Normand said. “I’m an operations guy. I like turning the wrenches.”Normand said.

Former state Rep. Joe Lipento was named the interim leader of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office when Normand steps down Aug 31. Normand said that Lipento brings a unique skillset to the position.

Normand said that “stop-and-frisk” is necessary and is “one tool in the toolbox” in an overall crime fighting strategy.

“But there is a misunderstanding of what stop and frisk actually is,” Normand said. “Everybody thinks about it as one strategy. That’s it. You just go out and stop people randomly. That’s not how it actually works.”

