Oakwood Mall shooter sentenced to life in prison

Gary Francois (Photo: JPSO)

TERRYTOWN, La. --The man who shot and killed James Vaughn inside the Oakwood Mall on Christmas Eve in 2014 will spend the rest of his life in prison.

According to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office, 28-year-old Gary Francois was sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Francois fatally shot Vaughn inside the Oakwood Mall's Footlocker store on Dec. 24, 2014. Police said Francois was waiting for Vaughn outside the store, and walked in right after he completed a transaction at the counter. Francois then shot Vaughn four times, twice when he walked in and two more times after Vaughn was wounded on the ground.

A Jefferson Parish jury rejected an insanity plea from Francois' attorney, finding that he knew the difference between right and wrong when he killed Vaughn according to the DA's office.

