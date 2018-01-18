Ochsner closes clinics over water issue; emergency services continue

Photo: WWL-TV

Ochsner Medical Center – Jefferson Highway and Ochsner Medical Center – Kenner have lost water service due the winter weather conditions. Additionally, a boil water advisory has been issued for the East Bank of Jefferson Parish. Both facilities have identified alternative water sources and have taken precautionary measures to ensure that patient care is unaffected.

In addition, the Emergency Departments will also remain open and emergency surgeries and procedures will still occur. Elective surgeries and procedures, diagnostic imaging and lab

appointments will be rescheduled. All patients with appointments at these locations can confirm or reschedule appointments through MyOchsner, by calling their clinic directly or by calling 1-866-

OCHSNER.

The following satellite clinics in Jefferson Parish closed at 12 p.m.:

- Lieselotte Tansey Breast Center: 1319 Jefferson Hwy., Jefferson

- Ochsner Center for Primary Care and Wellness Clinic: 1401 Jefferson Hwy, Jefferson

- Ochsner Health Center – Clearview: 4500 Clearview Pkwy, Metairie

- Ochsner Health Center – Driftwood (all services): 2120 Driftwood Blvd, Kenner

- Ochsner Health Center – Elmwood (Primary Care, Sports Medicine, Physical Therapy/Rehab): 1221 S. Clearview Pkwy, New Orleans

- Ochsner Health Center – Metairie: 2005 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie

- Ochsner Health Center – Old Metairie: 123 Metairie Rd, Metairie

- Ochsner Health Center for Children (clinic): 1315 Jefferson Hwy., Jefferson

- Ochsner Health Center for Children – Metairie: 4901 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie

- Ochsner Health Center for Children – River Ridge: 9605 Jefferson Hwy Ste E, River Ridge

- Ochsner Health Center for Children – Destrehan: 13100 River Rd Ste 250, Destrehan

- Ochsner Outpatient Diagnostic Center: 1601 Jefferson Hwy., Jefferson

- Ochsner Physical Therapy: 850 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie



The following clinics have remained open

- Ochsner Health Center for Children – Destrehan: 13100 River Rd Ste 250, Destrehan - Ochsner Health Center – Clearview: 4500 Clearview Pkwy, Metairie

Additionally, the following Ochsner Fitness Centers are closed.

- Ochsner Fitness Center Harahan: 1200 S Clearview Pkwy, Elmwood

- Ochsner Fitness Center Kenner: 200 W Esplanade Ave #112, Kenner

- Ochsner Fitness Center Metairie: 111 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie

We are working closely with the Jefferson Parish Water Department to resolve this matter. As always, the safety of our patients, visitors, physicians and staff is our top priority.

