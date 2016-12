(Photo: Duhe, Lester)

JEFFERSON PARISH, LA -- This past week, someone burglarized a family in Gretna.

Among the items taken, were all of the Christmas presents for a 9-year-old boy.

Today, Gretna Police Officers and Jefferson Parish Deputies decided to take action on their own, to try and save this family’s Christmas.

Reporter Wynton Yates was there for the Christmas Eve delivery.

