Police chase ends with deadly crash in Jefferson Parish

Photo by Matthew Hinton, The Advocate (Photo: Matthew Hinton, The Advocate)

HARVEY, La. – A narcotics investigation led to a police chase which ended in a fatal crash.

According to Sheriff Newell Normand, deputies are investigating a fatal wreck in Harvey after a man wanted in a drug investigation led officers on a chase.

Authorities said around 1:30 p.m. members of the Street Crime Unit tried to stop Royce James, 36, near the corner of Destrehan Avenue and Patriot Drive.

James refused to stop and lead police on a chase. According to the Sheriff, James hit multiple JPSO cars and drove into oncoming traffic, hitting two uninvolved, civilian vehicles.

When the chase ended with a crash in the 1100 block of Destrehan Avenue, deputies said one of the passengers in James’ vehicle died.

James and a 34-year-old man in his front passenger seat, Demond Hayes, were brought to the hospital complaining of back injuries.

The two uninvolved drivers Royce crashed into were also taken to UMC. Normand said one of them is fine, while the other will be released soon.

© 2017 WWL-TV