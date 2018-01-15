One man dead after Sunday night shooting in Metairie

METAIRIE, LA. - Deputies in Jefferson Parish say one man is dead after a shooting in Metaire late Sunday night.

According to Sheriff Joe Lopinto, the shooting happened near the intersection of Calhoun and Fourth streets. A man was transported to East Jefferson General Hospital where he later died.

“The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time,” JPSO spokesperson Glen Boyd said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the JPSO investigations bureau at 504-364-5300.

