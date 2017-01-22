Pedestrian killed attempting to cross road in Harvey

NOPD investigates a shooting in Algiers.

HARVEY, La. -- One pedestrian was killed and another injured after being struck by a pickup truck while trying to cross Peters Road at US 90 Saturday night.

According to Louisiana State Police, 43-year-old Miranda Perry and 42-year-old Nicole Hingle were crossing Peters Road (LA 3017) on foot around 11 p.m. on Jan. 21 when a pickup truck struck them. State police said Hingle attempted to run across the road, while Perry attempted to back track and avoid the vehicle, but they were both struck.

Perry died on the scene. Police say Hingle received moderate injuries and was taken to University Medical Center for treatment.

According to police. detectives believe the driver was not speeding or impaired when the crash occurred. The driver, 33-year-old Joshua Motto, submitted to a breath test that showed he was not impaired. However, impairment is suspected for Perry and Hingle. Police said toxicology tests will be performed.

The driver was not cited in the crash and has not been charged with any crime. The investigation is ongoing.

(© 2017 WWL)