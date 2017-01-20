Sylvester Holt, suspect in the shooting of Officer Michael Louviere (JP notes that he no longer has dreadlocks).

GRETNA, La.—Sylvester Holt, Jr., the man Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies searched for Friday in connection with the shooting deaths of a Westwego Police Officer and another woman, had just been released from jail Jan. 7, 2016, after the Jefferson Parish District Attorney refused the charges in a rape case against Holt.

Holt had been arrested Sept. 29, 2016, accused of picking up a woman in a New Orleans bar May 4, 2016, taking her to Metairie and raping her at gunpoint.

Jefferson Parish Commissioner Paul Schneider issued a restraining order against Holt in the case, prohibiting him from owning a gun and being within 200 feet of the alleged victim. Despite the fact that Holt was released, the restraining order is effective through April 3, 2018.

A spokesman for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said Friday morning Holt is considered a person of interest and a suspect in the shooting deaths of Westwego Police Officer Michael Louviere, 26, and an unidentified woman.

Holt was previously arrested in St Bernard Parish on an aggravated assault with a weapon charge. A police report says Holt allegedly banged on the window of an ex-girlfriend with a gun threatening to “flat line” her in 2015.

St Bernard had just issued a writ of habeas corpus Jan. 12 to have Holt brought to St Bernard to face the aggravated assault charge in February. He had already been released from the Jefferson Parish Jail on Jan. 7.

