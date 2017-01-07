Police find body, believed to be missing Metairie man, under I-55

METAIRIE, La. – Police believe they have found the body of a missing man last seen on Nov. 28.

According to St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre, police believe they found the body of 21-year-old Kerry Keating Saturday morning under the I-55 overpass where they found his truck over a month ago.

Keating was last seen on Nov. 28 before his pick-up truck then found on a desolate stretch of southbound Interstate 55 between Ruddock and LaPlace.

The search has been going on ever since. Today, a team using sonar technology joined the Sheriff’s Office and located a body trapped underneath a tree branch underwater near where Keating’s truck was found.

The coroner has yet to confirm, but the Sheriff’s Office believes it is Keating’s body according to Tregre.

Keating lived at the Flowergate Apartments on Kent Avenue in Metairie. Family members said the day he disappeared, the door to Keating's apartment was left wide open. They said nothing was stolen, but it appeared someone had rummaged through the apartment looking for something.

“His clothes were everywhere,” Jessica Keating said. “The bed looked like it had been turned over and turned back on its right side, (there was) change everywhere.”

Tregre said Keating made a purchase at a Kenner Walmart the night he disappeared, but little else is known about his actions.

“We actually have video of him … at a Wal-Mart in Kenner and made a transaction on his credit card,” Tregre said. “He was on video, by himself, leaving the store a few hours prior to his vehicle being recovered on I-55.”

Keating's sister said her brother had some challenges early on, but had recently turned his life around as a sheet metal mechanic's assistant.

Their mother died after his disappearance, not knowing what happened to her son.

