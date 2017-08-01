Police subdue machete-wielding man on top of Avondale train

(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

AVONDALE -- A machete-wielding man climbed on top of a parked train in Avondale Tuesday night.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, police were called to a train yard in Avondale around 8 p.m. after the unidentified man climbed the train and began making threats.

Cell phone video taken during the stand off with police shows the man pacing back and forth on the train, machete in hand, talking to the officers surrounding him. Witnesses heard in the video say the man began pouring gasoline on himself and his truck before officers subdued him.

Police say the man has some sort of mental condition, but details were not yet available.

A witness said the standoff ended without any injuries.

