Rep. Julie Stokes '100 percent cancer free'

KENNER -- Louisiana State Representative Julie Stokes is cancer-free.

Lab results confirmed that after a surgery on Jan. 3, according to a statement from Stokes' office.

The Kenner-based representative was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer in July, while she was running for state treasurer. She ended her campaign to focus on her recovery and spend time with her family.

"It's like you got to pull back and realize what's important. And the fight for your life and to be with your kids is far greater," Stokes said in an interview with Eyewitness News on July 13.

As for what's next in Stokes' political career, the state representative said that she hopes to run for higher office again, but until then she is "100 percent committed to improving the State of Louisiana in any capacity that (she) can servce."

"I am 100 percent committed to reviewing our state's finances with a fine-toothed comb. I am 100 percent committed to seeking and creating solutions to improve our state's convoluted tax system. I am 100 percent committed to standing up to injustice, misogyny and anyone who treats others as less than," she said.

