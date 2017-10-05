WWL
JPSO deputy hit by car during narcotics operation

WWLTV 11:30 PM. CDT October 05, 2017

METAIRIE -- A JPSO deputy was struck by a car during a narcotics investigation Thursday night.

According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, agents from JPSO's narcotics division were conducting an investigation in the 6200 block of Riverside Drive around 7:26 p.m. when they attempted to stop a Chevrolet Camaro driven by 30-year-old Joshua Mederos.

As one of the agents approached the Camaro, the Mederos ran them over.

The injured against along with one other deputy fired into the vehicle several times, striking Mederos in the hand.

Police say Mederos then fled from his car on foot and hid in a dumpster, where he was eventually apprehended.

The injured deputy was taken to the hospital and is currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries according to Lopinto. Mederos is also being treated at the hospital.

Once Mederos is released, he will be booked on charges that have not yet been determined.

