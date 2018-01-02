Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)





GONZALES – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is taking over an investigation regarding the body of man found in a ditch in Gonzales on Tuesday, the New Orleans Advocate reports.



The body of a middle-aged man who was shot several times was found around 3 p.m. in a ditch between Vesta Trailer Park and Verna Street.



According to the Gonzales Police Department, investigators determined that the murder did not occur in Gonzales so the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation.

On Tuesday night, the Jefferson Parish Office announced that three people have been taken into custody for their roles in the death of the man, however no additional details have been released at this time.



