Report: Jurors shown interrogation footage of Joe McKnight's accused killer

JEFFERSON PARISH – Jurors were shown video from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office interrogation room of 56-year-old Ronald Gasser as the trial for the killing of former NFL player Joe McKnight’s continued on Saturday, according to The New Orleans Advocate.



The video showed Gasser pacing the room and talking to himself as he waited for Jefferson Parish detectives.



“I don’t know, man, I don’t know,” he said in the video.



Moments later Gasser appeared to be crying and wiping his eyes with his shirt.



“All he woulda had to do is stay in his truck,” he said. “Just stay in your vehicle, brah. Don’t threaten my life!”



The jury was asked to watch the entire video of Gasser’s questioning and two other videos.



The trial continues on Monday.



